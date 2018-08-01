Anwar says no problem being mocked for defending royalty

PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a ceramah in Kampung Jalan Kebun, Shah Alam July 31, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Aug 1 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he did not mind being a “tool” to defend the country’s royalty, saying Malaysia was a constitutional monarchy.

In his first public appearance since returning from Turkey where he underwent two surgeries for his chronic back pain and shoulder problems, Anwar also said he will keep defending the system despite the criticism against him.

“There is someone who tried to insult me, criticise me. Saying Anwar is pro-monarchy, because I sought an audience with the Malay Rulers.

“Moreover, the Johor Sultan came to the hospital to visit me, after I went through my hip and shoulder surgeries. We are anak Melayu (children of Malay descend). We are Malaysians. In the constitution of our country, it is stated that this country accepts a constitutional monarchy.

“I have no problem at all, to be continuously used as a tool to defend the constitutional monarchy in this country,” Anwar said to claps at a ceramah in Jalan Kebun here.

The PKR de facto leader said that Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Sungai Kandis hopeful, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, would also work to defend the same spirit.

Anwar did not name any individuals in his speech.

However, activist-lawyer Fadiah Nadwa Fikri, who is currently the subject of a sedition probe, wrote an article last month that was critical of the royalty, in which she cited a photograph of Anwar kissing the hand of the Johor Sultan.

Fadiah called out Anwar in the article, saying his actions embodied a feudal culture.

In his speech, Anwar also stressed on the importance of Bahasa Malaysia (BM) over others in the country.

“Bahasa Melayu is the national language. Do whatever changes. English or Chinese, or Arabic or French or Tamil. All that is fine, but it must come secondary in the language framework,” he said.

Anwar disagreed with those who blamed BM for the inadequacies in mastering other languages.