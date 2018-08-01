Hospital where sexual predator worked under gag order?

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has vowed to get to the bottom of the issue, saying he would be meeting his counterpart in the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her deputy Hannah Yeoh to discuss the matter. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — The Health Department was said to have issued a gag order to stop medical officers in a Klang Valley public hospital from divulging further information on the orthopaedic head of department there following media spotlight.

A source working there told Malay Mail that Selangor Health Department director Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim had issued a directive to stop any leaks involving the still unnamed doctor accused of sexual abuse and harassment on house officers.

“Gag order,” the source replied, when asked to confirm the doctor’s employment status following media reports of his alleged misconduct.

“The director has told us not to say anything,” added the source, who wished to remain anonymous.

However, it is already Health Ministry’s policy that any medical officer cannot make a media statement since they are not authorised to do so.

Separately, one of the hospital’s pharmaceutical suppliers also told Malay Mail that his company had become wary of sending female personnel to the hospital due to the doctor’s reported misbehaviour.

“People in my pharmaceutical company tend to stay away from the hospital because of the doctor.

“Some of the company representatives were also prone to be abused by that doctor, who sometimes had also verbally threatened them,” said the source, who also requested anonymity.

Yesterday, The Star quoting its sources saying that the doctor is currently under indefinite leave.

Malay Mail could not verify the gag order nor his employment status with either the Health Department or the hospital’s director.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has vowed to get to the bottom of the issue, saying he would be meeting his counterpart in the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her deputy Hannah Yeoh to discuss the matter.

The doctor reportedly targets young female house officers, who were vulnerable since he has the authority to fail their housemanship.