Minnie Mouse star of a new beauty collection out this month

Spectrum x Minnie Mouse collection on Instagram.com.

LONDON, Aug 1 — British beauty brand Spectrum has revealed a sneak peek of its latest Disney-themed range to come — a new Minnie Mouse Collection which is set to debut this month.

The multi-coloured brush kit, which comes in a statement Minnie-style polka-dotted pouch, includes three different shades of pink, and a matching Minnie Mouse-shaped makeup mirror to boot.

For those who want to up the ante and get their professional makeup artist vibe on, the collection also boasts a Minnie-inspired brush belt for easy transportation of touch-up tools on-the-go, as well as two different styles of handbags.

The Spectrum x Minnie Mouse collection will drop into Spectrum's new Carnaby Street store on August 8 from those in the UK, and will be available to all online from 12pm on August 9.

Announcing the fresh range via Instagram, along with a teaser image ahead of launch, Spectrum wrote:

“Are you ready to rock #minniestyle for our next @disneyuk collection?” — AFP-Relaxnews