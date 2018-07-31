Gold heading for fourth monthly drop as bears take command

Gold fell out of favour after Federal Reserve policy makers boosted rates twice this year. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 31 — Gold is set for a fourth monthly decline, the longest losing streak since 2013, as more signs of US economic strength bolsters the case to raise interest rates and dollar gains make bullion pricier in other currencies.

With holdings in exchange-traded funds shrinking, investors have been building bets on further price declines. As of last week, money managers held the biggest net-short position in futures and options in records going back to 2006. A measure of gold volatility is near the lowest since January.

The precious metal fell out of favour after Federal Reserve policy makers boosted rates twice this year. The Fed is expected to affirm plans for two more hikes at a meeting this week. Traders picked the dollar over the non-interest bearing metal this year as the haven of choice as geopolitical turmoil and a trade dispute between the US and other global powers roiled markets.

“Gold is constantly being liquidated,” said Phil Streible, a senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “When rates rise, people go after higher-yielding assets and sell metals, which give no rate or return.”

Gold futures for December delivery slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,230.10 (RM4,993.60) an ounce at 10:36am on the Comex in New York. The metal touched 1,210.70 on July 19, the lowest in a year.

An index of gold miners is on track for its fifth monthly decline this year, with Barrick Gold Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and Goldcorp Inc pacing declines in July.

While the Bank of Japan left its key interest rates unchanged today, traders are now focusing on monetary policy decisions from the Fed and Bank of England later this week. A gauge of the dollar climbed for the first time in three sesssions.

Gold bears have the upper hand on a near-term technical basis, Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco, wrote in a note Tuesday. Gold bulls’ next upside near-term price breakout is US$1,250 an ounce, he said, adding “the lack of fresh, major fundamental news is emboldening the chart-based sellers, most of whom are bearish at present.” — Bloomberg