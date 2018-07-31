Concerned over Azmin’s role in Khazanah? Speak up in presidential council, Anwar tells PKR

Anwar speaks to reporters at the residence of the late Sungai Kandis state assemblyman, Shuhaimi Shafie. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 31 ― PKR leaders concerned over the appointment of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to Khazanah Nasional’s board can raise the issue in the next Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said tonight.

Anwar was asked to comment on Azmin’s appointment, which seemingly contradicts PH’s manifesto to not have politicians on the board of government-linked companies (GLCs).

“I’m following, but I’m not privy to the decision, and I think the prime minister, maybe he wants somebody to be with him ... but the concerns of other party leaders, can be raised through discussions in the presidential council,” Anwar told reporters, when met at the residence of the late Sungai Kandis state assemblyman, Shuhaimi Shafie.

PH will hold its presidential council this Thursday.

Azmin, who is economic affairs minister, was appointed to Khazanah’s board of directors yesterday, along with Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Dr Sukhdave Singh and Goh Ching Yin.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was named chairman by convention.

Azmin said earlier in Parliament that Khazanah will still be run and managed by professionals, with more to be appointed to the board later.

Nine directors of Khazanah Nasional, including its managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar and executive committee chairman Nor Md Yusof, resigned on July 26 to allow the new government to decide the leadership of the fund.