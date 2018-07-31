Selma Blair boards fan fiction adaptation ‘After’

US actress Selma Blair has joined the cast of 'After', based on one of Wattpad's most popular stories. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 31 ― Originally a romance featuring One Direction band member Harry Styles, After has announced Selma Blair of Cruel Intentions as its most recent cast addition.

The first feature film from online community publisher Wattpad is heading for an April 2019 release, having begun principal photography halfway through July.

After follows Tessa Young, a new college student, organised and loyal to her high school boyfriend.

But everything changes when she meets the mysterious bad boy Hardin Scott, who causes her to question some of her basic assumptions about what she wants from life.

Selma Blair broke through with 1999’s Cruel Intentions, notched up appearances in Legally Blonde, The Sweetest Thing, and two Hellboy movies, co-starred in TV shows Anger Management and the US version of Kath & Kim, and in 2016 was seen as Kris Jenner in American Crime Story.

She joins the cast as Carol, Tessa’s mother, disapproving of Tessa’s relationship with Hardin.

Tessa herself is being played by Josephine Langford, previously of fantasy horror Wish Upon and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who played a young Tom Riddle (Lord Voldemort) in 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, resurfacing again earlier this year as a regular on missing persons Netflix drama Safe.

Also on board are Dylan Arnold (Nashville, Mudbound), Jessica Barth (Ted 1 & 2), Samuel Larsen (Glee), Shane Paul McGhie (Sacred Lies, What Men Want), model Khadijha Red Thunder, YouTube star and singer Inanna Sarkis, and singer Pia Mia, as well as Jennifer Beals “Flashdance), Meadow Williams (The Mask and Peter Gallagher (The OC).

A feature film directorial debut for Jenny Gage, from a script by Susan McMartin of Two and a Half Men and Mom, After has been announced for an April 12, 2019 US release.

Harry Styles, now an actor as well as a solo musician, made his movie debut as one of the principal cast members of Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war drama Dunkirk. ― AFP-Relaxnews