China confident Malaysia will flourish under Dr M’s leadership, foreign minister says

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Adullah receives a courtesy call from China Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Putrajaya July 31, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 31 ― China is confident that Malaysia will continue to flourish and develop under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said China’s visiting Councillor of the State Council and Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi.

Since Dr Mahathir took office on May 9, he said China, being a good friend of Malaysia, was happy to see the achievements that Malaysia had made, and these would promise the people of Malaysia to stay united and achieve a glorious progress.

“We respect the choice made by the Malaysian people and we support Malaysia in full path of development that suits Malaysia’s own development conditions. We are happy to see that since the assumption of office by Dr Mahathir, many dimensions had been opened up for the national development of Malaysia.

“As Malaysia’s good friend, China is happy to see these achievements that Malaysia has made and we have confidence under the leadership of Dr Mahathir, the people of Malaysia will stay united and achieve new glory and Malaysia is bound to play a more active and important role in regional and global affairs,” he said in a joint press conference here today.

Earlier, Wang Yi called on Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and both leaders held talks for almost three hours discussing bilateral and regional issues at Wisma Putra here today.

In addition, Wang Yi also described Dr Mahathir an old and good friend of the Chinese people, whereby the Malaysian prime minister knows China well and attaches importance on China’s role.

“He is friendly towards China and we dearly cherish the friendship that has been built with him (Dr Mahathir) over the years. And we (China) believe, that during his (Dr Mahathir’s) visit, there will be even stronger mutual trust built between the leaders of our two countries,” he added.

Besides visiting Malaysia at the invitation of Saifuddin, Wang Yi via a translator said his visit was to make preparations together with Malaysian counterparts for the upcoming Dr Mahathir’s official visit to China in mid-August. Wang Yi is on a two-day working visit to Malaysia.

He added during Dr Mahathir’s visit, China and Malaysia leaders will also map out new blue print for mutually beneficial cooperation.

“We appreciate Dr Mahathir’s active support and participation in the construction of the Belt and Road initiative that will open up new potential cooperation areas of opportunities between China and Malaysia in order to achieve a common progress and prosperity,” he added.

“China attaches high importance in relations with Malaysia and puts Malaysia on an important in place with China’s diplomacy especially to deepen cooperation and deliver benefits to the people of both countries,” he said, adding China would never interfere with Malaysia’s internal affairs.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said Malaysia would continue to regard China as a good neighbour and an important partner, in deepening its relations and inclusiveness for further bilateral ties.

On the meeting today, he added it was a very constructive and fruitful discussion as both exchanged views on various issues such as to explore further in the areas of trade and investment, education, tourism, agriculture, and security.

“On bilateral economic relations, we are both pleased with the steady progress that have been made over the years as China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for nine consecutive years, since 2009. Malaysia was China’s ninth largest trading partner, and second largest among other Asean countries last year.

“Other issues we touched on were to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, and welcoming closer coordination and cooperation between China and Asean member states,” Saifuddin said.

On Dr Mahathir’s visit to China, he said both leaders were confident that it would set a new milestone, and was looking forward to make the visit a successful one. ― Bernama