Dr M curbing my influence using Azmin? That’s a far-fetched assumption, says Anwar

SHAH ALAM, July 31 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today rubbished speculation that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is using Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to keep the former deputy prime minister in check.

The PKR de facto leader said that Dr Mahathir’s moves and plans must not be misconstrued as always being politically-motivated, but for the wider good.

“No, that is a bit far-fetched. I don’t think you should interpret every move of PM Tun Mahathir, in a political context. He has his arguments. He thinks for the interest of the nation and the institutions.

“When I assume office, of course I have to decide my priorities and my style,” he told reporters in a press conference here, after visiting the family of the late Sungai Kandis state assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafie.

Anwar said that Dr Mahathir must be given the freedom to run the country.

“In terms of curbing my role, my influence, I honestly don’t worry. Frankly, I know the strength of my party, I know the strength and my relations with coalition partners. I don’t think it is something people should speculate,” he added.

Yesterday, Azmin who is the economic affairs minister, rubbished allegations that Dr Mahathir is using him to keep recently released Anwar in check.

In an interview with Malaysiakini, the PKR deputy president, insisted that his loyalty to the party’s de facto leader cannot be questioned.

Azmin’s remarks come amid speculation triggered by Dr Mahathir’s decision to name him in his Cabinet, despite the former already being Selangor mentri besar then.

PKR had previously admitted that Azmin’s name was not on the list of proposed ministers submitted by Pakatan Harapan’s component parties to Dr Mahathir.

It has also been rumoured that Dr Mahathir was allegedly placing Azmin as his protegé to continue his legacy, even as Anwar is expected to succeed the former as prime minister.

The former Selangor mentri besar had once served as Anwar’s political aide, and remained with the latter after Mahathir sacked him from the government in 1998.