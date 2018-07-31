As incumbent, Azmin says ‘not running against anyone’ in PKR polls

Azmin remained coy as to whether he would defend his post or bid for the party’s top post. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today said that he is not running “against anyone” in the PKR elections.

Despite vice president Rafizi Ramli announcing his bid for deputy presidency, Azmin, who is yet to confirm if he would be defending his position, said by being the incumbent, he would not be running against any candidate.

“I’m the incumbent. I’m not running against anyone,” he said when asked if he would contest against the former Pandan MP, who is largely viewed as his political rival in PKR.

He however remained coy as to whether he would defend his post or bid for the party’s top post, saying that he was focused on the Sg Kandis by-election and also his duties as a Cabinet minister.

Azmin was elected as the economic affairs minister and was also recently appointed to the board of Khazanah Nasional.

Rafizi, who is contesting for the deputy presidency, has included fellow incumbent vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan, Sungai Petani MP Datuk Johari Abdul, and Selayang MP William Leong as his running teammates for the four vice-presidency positions.