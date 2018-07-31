Singapore’s HSR deadline ‘a suggestion’, meet will be in August, Azmin says

Singapore’s deadline for Malaysia to hold a discussion on HSR expires tonight, but Azmin said that the meet will likely take place in August instead. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― The deadline given by Singapore to discuss the High Speed Rail (HSR) project was just a “suggestion”, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali clarified today.

Singapore’s deadline for Malaysia to hold a discussion on HSR expires tonight, but Azmin said that the meet will likely take place in August instead.

“That is Singapore’s suggestion. As I mentioned in my letter last week [to Singapore] we will firm up the date,” Azmin told reporters in Parliament today.

“We are quite occupied for Parliament, hopefully we will meet in early August,” he added.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had previously said that the HSR project might be delayed and not cancelled altogether due to financial constraints for the Malaysian govermment.

Singapore sent a diplomatic note last month seeking a discussion on the matter by the end of July.