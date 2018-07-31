Azmin: Khazanah still run by professionals, PM chairman by convention

Azmin said that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's appointment to the board was so he could provide the direction for the government’s economic agenda. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― National sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional will still be run and managed by professionals, with more to be appointed to the board later, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament today, Azmin said that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad being appointed as the chairman of the board was done “by convention”, to provide the direction for the government’s economic agenda.

“The management of Khazanah will still be done by professionals. The PM is looking at a few more names and an announcement will be made soon,” he said.

Azmin was also appointed to the board of Khazanah yesterday, shortly after the previous board resigned en masse.

