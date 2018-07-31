US stocks bounce a bit after three weak sessions

Wall Street stocks bounced early today after three straight weak sessions. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 31 — Wall Street stocks bounced early today after three straight weak sessions ahead of Apple earnings and a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 per cent at 25,391.47.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent to 2,810.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.2 per cent to 7,658.47.

The Nasdaq has fallen by at least 1 per cent each of the last three days amid worries over slowing growth at Facebook, Netflix and other key tech companies.

Analysts said stocks were due for a recovery following the selloff and that the trend was further bolstered by a Bloomberg report that the US and China were resuming talks to try to resolve trade disputes.

Investors were looking ahead to a two-day Fed meeting starting today. The Fed’s preferred price index, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, held steady in June near a six-year high, just above the Fed’s 2 per cent target, but energy prices fell for the month.

The Fed is not expected to hike interest rates this week but markets expect additional increases later in 2018.

Apple climbed 0.1 per cent ahead of its results, which will be released after market closes. — AFP