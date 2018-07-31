Leila Slimani’s debut novel to get English publication in early 2019

Slimani’s 'Chanson douce' won France’s prestigious Prix Goncourt, and its English translation ― 'The Perfect Nanny' in the US and 'Lullaby' in the UK ― earned accolades when it was published early this year. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 31 ― Following the transcontinental success of Leïla Slimani’s novel The Perfect Nanny, also known as Lullaby, the French author’s debut novel, about a Parisian woman with a sex addiction, is set to be published in English early next year.

Slimani’s Chanson douce won France’s prestigious Prix Goncourt, and its English translation ― The Perfect Nanny in the US and Lullaby in the UK ― earned accolades when it was published early this year.

Now Faber in the UK has announced it will publish the author’s debut novel, Dans le jardin de l’ogre (‘In the garden of the ogre’), next February, titling it Adèle after the complex character on which it centers.

A respected journalist living in a Parisian apartment with her surgeon husband and their young son, Adèle appears to have it all. But “Adèle is bored ― and consumed by an insatiable need for sex, whatever the cost,” reads the book’s description from the publisher.

“Struggling to contain the twin forces of compulsion and desire, she begins to orchestrate her life around her one night stands and extramarital affairs...until she becomes ensnared in a trap of her own making.”

Adèle will be published in the UK in February. In the US, its publication by Penguin is slated for January 15. ― AFP-Relaxnews