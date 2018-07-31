Drake to produce new HBO series ‘Euphoria’

Rapper Drake is to set aside some time from his music to act as executive producer for the series 'Euphoria'. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 31 ― Having featured in the cast for the series Degrassi: The New Generation in which he played the part of Jimmy Brooks between 2001 and 2009, the Canadian rapper is to return to television to produce a drama series with the former Disney star, Zendaya, in the leading role, reports Variety.

Inspired by the Israeli series of the same name, Euphoria follows a group of high-school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship. Zendaya, who rose to fame playing the role of Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, will be joined by Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Brian "Astro" Bradley, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Hunter Schafer and Sydney Sweeney.

Sam Levinson, who penned The Wizard Of Lies, is to write all of the episodes of the series and to act as producer along with, and among others, Drake, Future the Prince, and the duo who created the orginal show, Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

The pilot, which was commissioned by HBO last March, will be directed by Augustine Frizzel. ― AFP-Relaxnews