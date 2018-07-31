Malaysia, Singapore eye enhanced ties

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah shakes hands with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on July 30, 2018. ― TODAY pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― The potential to expand areas of cooperation, including encouraging inter-faith dialogues and understanding, was among matters raised in talks between the Malaysian and Singaporean foreign ministers in Singapore.

In discussions between Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, both sides acknowledged the close bilateral relations and had productive discussions on further enhancing ties.

“Datuk Saifuddin also shared the policies and priorities of the Pakatan Harapan government,” the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement issued on his July 30–31 visit to Singapore at the invitation of Dr Balakrishnan.

It was part of a series of his introductory visits after being sworn in as the new foreign minister on July 2.

Saifuddin also called on Singapore President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean. ― Bernama