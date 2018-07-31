Malaysians nabbed in Thailand with 462kg of ganja

The arrested individuals admitted they had plans to smuggle the drugs into Malaysia. — AFP pic

SADAO, July 31 ― Three Malaysians ― two men and a woman ― were arrested by Thai police here, near the Malaysia-Thailand border for having 462 kilogrammes of ganja.

The trio together with another 37-year-old Thai woman, were in possession of the drugs when they were arrested at a house in Songchai Lane, Sanakkam District at about 5pm yesterday (local time).

Based on information, the house belonging to a Malaysian ‘investor’ was used by big drug syndicates in the border area, said Sadao Police Chief Col. Sawad Sinsaenyong here.

He added that the authorities also seized a pick-up truck that was registered in Malaysia.

According to Sinsaenyong, the arrested individuals admitted they received the drugs at Hatyai and kept them at the house. They had plans to smuggle the drugs into Malaysia.

He said the drugs were hidden in 11 sacks weighing 42 kilos each. ― Bernama