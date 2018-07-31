Wisma Putra: Singapore not keen to review water price

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the review should have been done in 1987. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SINGAPORE, July 31 ― Singapore today indicated it is not keen to review the price of water under a 1962 agreement it had made with Malaysia.

Its Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the review should have been done in 1987, twenty-five years after the signing of the agreement as was stated in the pact.

“This position was most recently set out in Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s parliamentary remarks on July 9, 2018," said the ministry in the statement issued in conjunction with the official visit to Singapore of Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

In an interview with Bernama on Monday, Saifuddin said he had underlined the fact that there could be a review as this was stated in the agreement.

“There is a clause about a review that surely we can look at,” he said, adding that he understood that Singapore had its own perspective.

“Surely we can continue the discussion. The agreement says the content of the agreement can be reviewed after 25 years. It doesn’t mean at 25 years so we can continue talking,” Saifuddin had said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had expressed his displeasure with the agreement, saying it was unfavourable to Malaysia and he wanted it renegotiated. ― Bernama