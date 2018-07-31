Report: Education Ministry probing claims of sexual harassment, graft in department

Maszlee confirmed investigations into the allegations are ongoing. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PETALING JAYA, July 31 ― A department director and two deputies under the Education Ministry have been accused of sexual harassment and corruption respectively, a news portal reported today.

The allegations were made in an anonymous letter sent to Malaysiakini as well as the ministry.

According to Malaysiakini, the sender claimed to have been among the women who had been sexually harassed by the director.

It said Education Minister Maszlee Malik had confirmed that the allegations were being investigated.

“The matter is already in our attention, my officers are investigating the matter whether it is true or otherwise,” he told Malaysiakini.

The accusations were reported to be sweeping in nature.

The two deputies, Malaysiakini said, were allegedly involved in the procurement of tenders and quotations including in the hiring of a private company to promote the 1BestariNet and Frog Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) initiatives in schools.

“The director does not know anything (about the deputy directors’ actions) ― he only disturbs women,” the sender said in the news report.