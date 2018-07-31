Muhyiddin’s leadership needed during this ‘critical time’, Johor ruler says after Singapore hospital visit

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar visits Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in hospital in Singapore July 31, 2018. Looking on is Muhyiddin’s wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman. — Picture courtesy of Johor Royal Press Office

JOHOR BARU, July 31 — Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar paid a visit to Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is recovering after surgery, at a private specialist hospital in Singapore today.

Sultan Ibrahim spent about 30 minutes with Muhyiddin, who had a pancreatic tumour removed on July 12.

Also present was Muhyiddin’s wife, Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman.

The Johor ruler also advised Muhyiddin not to worry too much about his illness, but to instead focus on his swift recovery.

“I pray he will be able to return to work soon as the people and the country need his leadership at this critical time,” said Sultan Ibrahim in a post on his official Facebook page.

The post was uploaded at about 6.20pm and has garnered more than 2,600 reactions and 154 comments with 386 shares at time of writing.

The post did not identify the hospital where the 71-year-old minister is seeking treatment.

Sultan Ibrahim also advised all parties to put aside political differences and pray that Muhyiddin will recover soon.

By coincidence, Sultan Ibrahim was in Singapore to seek treatment for an old polo injury to his shoulder.