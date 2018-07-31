Despite flight risk, ex-fugitive Jamal Yunos granted RM20,000 bail

Jamal fled the country before he was nabbed by Indonesian police. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos today was granted bail for the criminal charges against him, despite a refusal by the lower courts yesterday.

After spending almost a month in Sungai Buloh prison, Sinar Harian reported High Court Justice Yazid Mustafa as having set bail at RM20,000 on two charges of trespassing and another charge of escaping police custody.

Jamal, who previously fled the country before he was nabbed by Indonesian police, was represented by high-profile lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and was ordered to have three different bailors for the cases.

Shafee in a brief remark reportedly said that Jamal’s offences were bailable and that the magistrates had no jurisdiction to revoke bail or refuse bail.

Yesterday, the Ampang Magistrate’s Court revoked the bail orders issued to Jamal, due to the fear that Jamal would flee again.

Jamal was charged with four others who are still at large with trespassing into the Happy Toys Shop, located at No. 23, Jalan Kosas 1/2, Taman Kosas, here.

He was also charged with another person, while another is still at large, with intruding into Starcom Trading and Services, located at No. 23 and 25, Jalan Kosas 13, in the same area.

Both offences were allegedly committed between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on December 29, 2016. He was charged under Section 448 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code which carries a maximum jail sentence of three years, a fine of up to RM5,000 or both, upon conviction.

Jamal, who leads the pro-Malay group Red Shirts, has also been charged with deliberately fleeing from police custody.

He was charged with committing the offence at the KPJ Ampang Puteri Hospital here between 2pm and 3pm on May 25, according to Section 224 of the Penal Code which carries two years’ jail or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The court fixed August 10 for the mention for all three cases. Jamal was represented by lawyer Khairul Anuar Kashim. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Previously, Jamal was charged with two cases under Section 448 of the Penal Code at the Ampang magistrate’s court and another case under Section 290 of the same code at the Shah Alam Magistrates’ Court.