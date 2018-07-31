Report: Doctor who sexually terrorised housemen told to go on leave

Yesterday, the Health Ministry said it has started investigations into allegations that a hospital head of department is sexually preying on housemen. ― Malay Mail pic

PETALING JAYA, July 31 ― The alleged sexual predator Orthopaedic head of department targeting house officers under him has been ordered to go on indefinite leave, The Star reported today.

Quoting anonymous sources, the paper said the doctor based in a Klang Valley hospital was ordered to do so following reports of sexual harassment and advances against his junior doctors.

Malay Mail could not verify the directive.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry said it has started investigations into allegations that a hospital head of department is sexually preying on housemen.

Its minister Dzulkefly Ahmad added that he will be meeting his counterpart in the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her deputy Hannah Yeoh to discuss the matter.

The doctor would reportedly target young female house officers, who were vulnerable since he has the authority to fail their housemanship.