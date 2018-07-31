Dr M salutes armed forces on Warriors’ Day (VIDEO)

Warriors’ Day is celebrated on July 31 each year. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today paid tribute to national warriors and their roles and sacrifices in defending Malaysia's peace and security from the threats of violence.

In a 1 minute 40 seconds video clip uploaded to YouTube in conjunction with the Warriors’ Day celebration today, the Prime Minister said the Warriors’ Day was celebrated to commemorate the warriors’ deeds and contributions to the country.

“Without them, our country will be flooded by illegal immigrants and we will be facing a lot of problems.

“Lest we forget that it was our warriors who saved us from the (communist) terrorists’ attempt to take over power in the country by force,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the celebration was also aimed at nurturing an attitude of gratitude among Malaysians towards the sacrifices made by the warriors in defending the sovereignty of the country.

The prime minister said the warriors were willing to make sacrifices for the sake of the country and many of them had been killed in the line of duty.

“Because of their willingness to make sacrifices, our country is safe and we are able to live in a safe environment and continue to progress for ourselves and our society.

“With the Warriors’ Day, we will always be reminded of their roles and feel grateful for them and their willingness to make sacrifices for the race, religion and the country,” he said.

The Warriors’ Day is celebrated on July 31 each year and since 1968, the Armed Forces and the Royal Malaysia Police will take turn to organise the celebration.

The celebration held at Putrajaya this year was organised by the Armed Forces and graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V. ― Bernama