Ringgit ends easier against US dollar

The ringgit closed easier against the US dollar. – AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The ringgit closed easier against the US dollar on lack of buying momentum.

At 6pm, the ringgit was pegged at 4.0630/0670 against the greenback against 4.0550/0600 recorded yesterday.

The market was awaiting fresh direction from the two-day US Federal Open Market committee meeting which will start later today.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit was traded lower except for the Japanese yen at 3.6433/6472 against yesterday’s 3.6509/6563.

The local unit eased against the Singapore dollar to 2.9829/9860 from 2.9761/9809, fell against the British pound to 5.3453/3522 from 5.3202/3283 and depreciated against the euro to 4.7626/7682 from 4.7379/7445 yesterday. — Bernama