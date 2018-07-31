Bursa Malaysia closes at day’s high of 1,784.25

Bursa Malaysia closed at the day’s high of 1,784.25, up 0.79 per cent. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Bursa Malaysia closed at the day’s high of 1,784.25, up 0.79 per cent, or 13.99 points from yesterday’s 1,770.26, prompted by buying interest in bluechips stocks led by Tenaga, dealers said.

The index opened 2.03 points lower at 1,768.23 and moved between 1,764.21 and 1,784.25 throughout the day.

The broader market was marginal between decliners and gainers at 479 to 438, respectively, while 418 counters were unchanged, 592 untraded and 68 others were suspended.

Volume increased to 2.71 billion units, worth RM3.05 billion, from Monday’s 2.19 billion units, valued at RM2.03 billion.

Tenaga, which is a Khazanah Nasional Bhd-linked company, was the top gainer, rising 54 sen to RM15.68.

Hermana Capital Bhd Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer Datuk Dr Nazri Khan Adam Khan said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s handling of the Khazanah Nasional Bhd board resignation had instilled confidence among investors in the sovereignty wealth fund.

“Tun Mahathir’s proactive steps in appointing new board members is expected to provide a clear business and operational direction for the wealth fund,” he told Bernama.

Other stocks related to Khazanah witnessed a mixed reaction. CIMB was flat at RM5.84, IHH fell five sen to RM5.91, Axiata improved five sen to RM4.39 and TM improved three sen to RM3.97.

On the external front, Nazri Khan said the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain low interest rate for an extended period, after its policy meeting today, indicated that there would be more policy flexibility or stimulus programmes from the biggest central bank.

“This will also help reduce markets pressure on interest rate hike, as well as, ease trade tensions between the United States, European Union and China,” Nazri Khan added.

Of heavyweights, Maybank eased four sen to RM9.81 but Public Bank rose four sen to RM24.06, Petronas Chemicals perked eight sen to RM8.93 and Maxis added 16 sen to RM5.79.

Among actives, MYEG bagged 10 sen to RM1.24, Cuscapi added three sen to 31.5 sen while Sapura Energy shed half-a-sen to 60.5 sen.

Other gainers, HLFG improved 28 sen to RM18.08, Chin Teck was up 25 sen at RM7.50 and Far East rose 22 sen to RM12.20.

Top losers, DLady lost 86 sen to RM66.90, Petronas Gas dipped 38 sen to RM18.74 and BAT gave up 28 sen to RM34.28.

The FBM Emas Index was 75.06 points firmer at 12,633.15, the FBMT 100 Index increased 79.22 points to 12,420.10 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 115.40 points to 12,810.75.

The FBM Ace Index, however, reduced 39.36 points to 5,400.26 but the FBM 70 gained 31.18 points to 15,515.94.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index increased 57.90 points to 7,629.22 but the Industrial Index declined 8.06 points to 3,275.76 and the Finance Index slipped 11.85 points to 17,429.83.

Main Market volume increased to 1.52 billion shares, worth RM2.85 billion, from 1.42 billion shares, valued at RM1.81 billion, recorded yesterday.

Warrant turnover was lower at 452.51 million units valued at RM110.58 million versus yesterday’s 491.31 million units worth RM138.73 million.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 734.87 million shares, worth RM80.78 million, from 279.50 million shares valued at RM81.65 million, transacted yesterday.

Consumer products accounted for 122.43 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (206.35 million), construction (145.22 million), trade and services (582.38 million), technology (149.40 million), infrastructure (27.02 million), SPAC (303,600), finance (91.55 million), hotels (286,900), properties (144.71 million), plantations (41.89 million), mining (nil), REITs (11.86 million), and closed/fund (42,000). — Bernama