Remains of Malaysian killed in Lombok quake brought home

Mohd Hafiz (centre) had flown to Indonesia yesterday morning with his brother-in-law to retrieve his wife’s body. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, July 31 ― The remains of Siti Nur Iesmawida Ismail, 30, who was killed in Sunday’s earthquake in Lombok, Indonesia, have arrived in Malaysia today.

The Garuda Airlines plane which carried her casket touched down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at around 4:49pm.

Her husband, Mohd Hafiz Mohd Kassim, 30, had flown to Indonesia yesterday morning with his brother-in-law to retrieve his wife’s body and to process the documentation necessary to send it back.

Alongside the media awaiting him at the arrival hall was Hafiz’s cousin and a Malaysian government representative.

By 5:35pm Hafiz exited the arrival gate, accompanied by an Indonesian government representative.

Clad in a green jersey, faded blue jeans, and a black cap, he politely declined to speak to the media.

Hafiz (right) hugs his cousin after arriving at KLIA from Indonesia July 31, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

He quickly rushed off with his cousin, apparently intent on leaving the airport as fast as possible.

It is understood Siti Nur Iesmawida’s casket had already been collected at the cargo area by her brother-in-law.

Her remains were subsequently brought to Masjid Ar-Rahimah in Kampung Pandan, Ampang, before being brought to the Gombak Muslim Cemetery in Batu Muda for burial.

Siti Nur Iesmawida, a lecturer, was killed at about 8am on Sunday after a wall in a lodging house collapsed on her during the 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

She was preparing to return to Malaysia after scaling Mount Rinjani, Indonesia’s second highest mountain at 3,726 metres, with 17 other Malaysians.

At least 16 people were killed in the quake and hundreds left homeless.