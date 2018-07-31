Zayn Malik dropping brand new track 'Too Much' this Friday

'Too Much' will follow on from Zayn's recently released single 'Sour Diesel'. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 31 ― Zayn Malik has announced he has a new track coming out this Friday, sharing an animated teaser that features him and the track's guest artist, Timbaland.

Zayn took to Twitter to announce the August 2 release of Too Much and to share its retro-styled video teaser, in which a pink-haired Zayn is seen doing the moonwalk while Timbaland sits bouncing behind him in a speaker-enhanced car.

Too Much will follow on from Zayn's recently released single Sour Diesel, which dropped last month. The singer has recently been building up to the release of his second solo album, which will follow 2016's Mind of Mine. ― AFP-Relaxnews