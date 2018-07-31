Canadian preacher settles RM1m defamation suit against Jakim’s Zamihan

Canadian preacher Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips (left) shakes hands with Zamihan outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 31, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Qatar-based Canadian preacher Abu Ameenah Bilal Philips today settled his defamation lawsuit against local counterpart Zamihan Mat Zin, after the latter agreed to apologise and remove a defamatory Facebook post.

Philips’ lawyer Meor Amir Meor Omar Baki said both parties agreed to settle the lawsuit in a consent judgment recorded in chambers before High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim.

“The term is defendant made admission to liability, to make unequivocal and unconditional public apology to be published on his Facebook account within two days of this consent judgment.

“Defendant to retract the defamatory posting immediately,” the lawyer told reporters.

The lawyer said the terms of settlement included a court order to stop Zamihan from defaming Philips either orally or in writing, and for Zamihan to pay an undisclosed amount of damages, while an additional term cannot be disclosed.

The lawyer said the RM30,000 deposit by Philips will be refunded and the court did not make any orders for cost.

Today was initially fixed for hearing of the defamation suit where Philips had sought RM1 million in compensation from Zamihan over the latter’s Facebook post.

Zamihan, who is the president of the Sunni Organisation Malaysia (Aswaja), was represented today by lawyer Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan.

Last September 29, Philips had filed the defamation lawsuit against Zamihan over a Facebook post that was posted on the “Ustaz Zamihan Al-Ghari” Facebook account, with the post said to feature Philips’ photo and words such as “International Terrorism Supporter”.

Philips claimed that the Facebook post allegedly portrayed him to be a supporter and promoter of terrorism, saying however that he encouraged peace through the teachings of Islam and rejected terrorism.

Claiming that he had suffered distress and injury to his reputation, Philips sought a written public apology to be published in a selected news outlet and Zamihan’s Facbook account, as well as for Zamihan to remove the alleged defamatory post.

The Canadian also wants a court order to block Zamihan from publishing similar defamatory statements in the future, and also sought RM1 million in general damages as compensation subject to the court.

Zamihan told Malay Mail that he is currently a senior assistant director in the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), and is serving as the chief of the Home Ministry’s deradicalisation unit for the June 2017-June 2019 period.

When met after the lawsuit was settled, Philips expressed satisfaction that the alleged “false accusation” and “misunderstanding” by Zamihan had been dealt with, claiming the latter was relying on information in the media that had purportedly “distorted” his activities and work.

Philips insisted he has no ties to terrorism.

“I have no connection with terrorism in spite of what you might find on Wikipedia or various sites.

“I am opposed to terrorism, I have spoken against it in enough occasions that [Islamic State] has made me a target, I’m on their hit list. Were I a supporter, they would have been promoting me instead of trying to kill me,” Philips told reporters here, adding that he was glad to have the slate cleared and for the opportunity to “get the truth out”.

Philips said he thanked Zamihan for the latter’s recognition of his error in trusting “false information in the media”, reiterating his “true position” of wanting and promoting peace and opposing terrorism or violence.

“Because I am a global figure and misinformation hurts,” Philips said, noting that bad publicity hurts his main function as chancellor of the Islamic Online University which has over 450,000 students nationwide.

Zamihan today told reporters he had not accused Philips of being involved in terrorism, but had instead questioned the Canadian’s previous invitation to speak in Malaysia as the latter was allegedly banned from entering several countries.

Previously in his statement of defence for this defamation lawsuit, Zamihan highlighted information of Philips’s alleged entry ban into the United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark and Kenya and ban for re-entry into Germany and being asked to leave Bangladesh.

Zamihan today said: “I have no personal problems with ‘bro’ Bilal Philips. I have no dispute, no conflict of opinions. To me, he is a preacher and he is free to embrace any Islamic schools, even Salafi.”

Zamihan said he had merely presented his personal opinion based on his knowledge and his ongoing work as part of Malaysia’ deradicalisation panel in the rehabilitation of detainees held under the Prevention of Crime Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act, and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act.

“I presented personal opinions and he interpreted it as me accusing him; actually there is no such accusation, and if there is an accusation like what he meant, I apologise. And thank God we could come to an agreement and settle this in a good way,” he said before hugging Philips.