Dr M and Azmin’s Khazanah appointments not against manifesto, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― The appointment of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to the board of national investment fund Khazanah Nasional is not against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

“No I don’t see it as being very contradictory because it involves Khazanah’s efforts to increase investment,” she told reporters in Parliament.

The PH manifesto had promised not to make political appointments in government-linked companies.

She, however, said that the matter will be discussed further in the PH presidential council.

“For now, the PM has decided to manage so we can recover the economy,” she said.

“Our current financial situation is indeed a little worrying,” she added.