PKR’s Zawawi lodges police report over alleged slander

Mohd Zawawi urged authorities to investigate the owner of the Facebook account ’Unit Media Wangsa Maju’ and the Twitter account ‘@MHSBI1’. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, July 31 ― The by-election candidate for the Sungai Kandis State Seat from PKR, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni today lodged two police reports after discovering two slanderous reports against him spread in the social media since yesterday.

Mohd Zawawi, who was accompanied by his lawyer, Mohd Khairul Anwar Ismail lodged the police reports at the Klang Selatan District Police Headquarters here to urge the authorities to investigate the owner of the Facebook account in the name of ’Unit Media Wangsa Maju’ and the Twitter account ‘@MHSBI1’ which were alleged to have spread the slander.

He said that he was forced to take such action because the slander spread via the social media was baseless and deliberately created by irresponsible groups to taint his reputation while he was making the by-election campaign rounds.

“The first police report concerned the allegation that I had agreed to support the belly-dancing performance to collect donations for the “Tabung Harapan Malaysia”recently and the second report concerned the allegation that accused me of misappropriating funds while serving at a school in Sungai Bertih, Klang in 1998.

“I was deeply shocked by such an allegation because I had never issued any statement on the belly dancing and I did not know which source had been used by the group to the extent of alleging that I had misappropriated school funds whereas I had left the school 20 years ago,”he told reporters after lodging the police report. ― Bernama