Kesha documentary details making of ‘Rainbow’

Singer and songwriter Kesha. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 31 — Kesha takes viewers behind the scenes in the new trailer for the Apple Music documentary Rainbow — The Film.

Apple Music shared the trailer via Twitter, saying that its upcoming documentary will find Kesha battling inner demons and her “challenging past.”

Rainbow, the singer's third album, came out in 2017 and was her first LP following her much-publicised legal battles with Dr Luke.

In the trailer for the making-of documentary, psychedelic images are interspersed with concert and other footage as Kesha discusses the album, concluding “This record is quite literally saving my life.”

Rainbow — The Film will be available on Apple Music on August 10, marking the one-year anniversary of the album’s release. — AFP-Relaxnews