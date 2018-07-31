Dr M’s push for second national car ‘regressive’ move, MCA Youth says

Wong said the introduction of curbs on imported cars will do very little to improve the quality of domestically manufactured cars. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should focus on improving public transport instead of the second national car project, MCA’s Youth vice-chairman Nicole Wong said today.

“This is simply a regressive move,” she said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister even said that in order to support the new domestic car brand, Malaysia will limit and control the flow of foreign imported cars into the country, and encourage Malaysians to purchase domestic cars in order to protect the national car brand,” the MCA leader added.

She said the introduction of curbs on imported cars will do very little to improve the quality of domestically manufactured cars.

She claimed the Pakatan Harapan government was reneging on its promise to improve public transport to satisfy the prime minister’s personal ambition.

Nicole also questioned how much the new national car project would cost, as well as the protection policies to be formulated to protect it.