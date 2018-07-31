Mat Sabu dares Najib to call him a ‘joker’, ‘cartoon’ in Parliament

Najib recently labelled Mohamad a 'joker' who is unqualified to hold the post of Defence Minister. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― It is ungentlemanly of Datuk Seri Najib Razak to resort to name-calling in his criticism of the current government, Mohamad Sabu said today.

The Defence Minister said that Najib was “hitting below the belt” by calling him “cartoon”, the latter said today.

Najib recently called Mohamad a “cartoon” and a “joker” who is unqualified to hold the post of Defence Minister while on the campaign trail during the Sg Kandis by-election.

However, Mohamad, known popularly as Mat Sabu, urged Najib to repeat his comments in the Parliament instead of an external venue.

“I don’t want to respond to a comment made outside the House. If the comment was made outside, that is like hitting below the belt,” he said.

“That is not being a gentleman, come and comment here,” Mat Sabu told reporters in Parliament.

Mohamad also said that it is too soon to evaluate his performance as Defence Minister, two months after taking up the job.

Known for his oratory skills, Mohamad has made a series of humorous remarks since taking over as minister.

The post was previously held by Najib’s cousin Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein prior to GE14.