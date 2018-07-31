Letter to CIA real, ex-’spy agency’ chief’s lawyer confirms

Shaharudin said Hasanah wants the police to investigate the matter and find who authorised the leakage of official government documents protected under the Official Secret Acts. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― The confidential letter penned by a local intelligence agency to the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) ahead of GE14 is genuine, lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali confirmed today.

Shaharudin, who is representing former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, however explained that it was just a routine “operational level” matter between the two intelligence agencies.

He also said that the move did not need to be referred to the prime minister, after Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he was unaware of its existence.

“The MEIO has established networks with the CIA and other intelligence agencies around the world and such exchange is natural to foster friendship... definitely not with the intention to commit treason.

“However what my client wants is for the police to investigate the matter and find who authorised the leakage of official government documents protected under the Official Secret Acts,” he said at a press conference here.

Hasanah filed a police report at the Jalan Travers police station here earlier.

Asked why it took Hasanah so long to lodge a police report after the leak, Shaharudin said he did not have the opportunity to meet with his client in person until this morning but both were in correspondence since several days ago.

He also said Hanasah would be called up to provide her statement to the police soon in regards to a report lodged by Persatuan Patriot Kebangsaan (Patriot) who claimed the letter was treacherous and treasonous.

The three-page letter signed by Hasanah congratulated the new CIA director Gina Haspel and appealed for the United States to support Najib’s administration “even if Barisan Nasional won the election by a simple majority or just one seat.”

The letter supposedly read that any indication that the US government would continue to support Najib and his government would “definitely strengthen stability and enhance the existing cordial relationship driven by the strong rapport between the two leaders.”

The letter stated that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was anti-West, anti-Semitic and autocratic, while also ignoring human rights and the rule of law.

The letter was written on May 4, just a week before GE14.