Seat launches exclusive Leon ST Cupra Carbon Edition

Limited-run Leon ST Cupra Carbon Edition — Picture courtesy of Newspress/Seat

LONDON, July 31 — The super-exclusive Seat Leon Cupra R that was released earlier this year saw buyers snapping them all up immediately, so Seat has come up with another limited run model in the shape of the Leon ST Cupra Carbon Edition.

When the Cupra R hatchback was launched earlier this year there were just 700 units produced in total, and just 24 of them went to UK customers. It’s been revealed 50 units of the Leon ST Cupra Carbon Edition will be allocated to the UK, but at the moment there’s no word about whether this model will be sold elsewhere, and if so, how many there will be. What sets this car apart from the Cupra R hatch, and most other limited edition performance cars for that matter, is that this one is a wagon body style.

The Carbon Edition is based on the current Leon ST Cupra 300, so it will stick with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 296bhp and comes mated to a six-speed DSG gearbox and Seat’s 4Drive all-wheel drive system.

Thankfully, and unlike the Leon Cupra hatchback, the ST estate isn’t affected by the new WLTP fuel economy and emissions regulations in the UK so it keeps the full 296bhp instead of having to be down-rated to 286bhp like the hatch. Inevitably, that also means no drop in performance either, so the Carbon Edition will still be capable of getting from 0-60mph in just 4.9 seconds and continuing on to a limited top speed of 155mph.

To stand out from the regular ST Cupra 300, the Carbon Edition is packed with a range of additional sports, styling and performance features. As well as carbon fibre side blades and front and rear diffusers, this model, which only comes finished in Monsoon Grey, is also equipped with high-performance Brembo brakes, 19-inch black alloy wheels and Cupra bucket seats. The quad rear exhausts are also going to be adorned with the Cupra logo.

Despite a hefty price in the UK of £35,575 (RM190,150), it’s expected the Carbon Edition will follow in the footsteps of the special edition Cupra R and sell-out quickly.

Seat UK’s Managing Director, Richard Harrison, says of the car: “Following the success of the special edition Cupra R, we know that there is demand for limited-run models from customers looking for something truly special. The Leon ST Cupra Carbon Edition doesn’t only deliver stunning and unique looks, but we believe the enhanced performance and competitive price will be a real draw.” — AFP-Relaxnews