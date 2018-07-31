Up to Putrajaya to restructure Khazanah, Ku Li says

Mahathir was yesterday appointed as the new chairman of national investment fund Khazanah. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Putrajaya has the prerogative to restructure government-owned companies such as Khazanah Nasional, Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said today.

“The government has the prerogative to restructure the organisations which are under its control,” Tengku Razaleigh, known popularly as Ku Li, said today.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was yesterday appointed as the new chairman of national investment fund Khazanah following resignations of the board members last week.

“According to them, it paves way for the government to restructure all the organisations that are considered government linked,” he added.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is the only other political figure appointed to the new five-member Khazanah board.