DPM: AGC needs more evidence to prosecute man who took child as bride

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― The case of a man who married a 11-year-old girl in Kelantan has to be thoroughly investigated before a concrete criminal action can be taken against the husband, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

She said while the government would want to charge the 41-year-old rubber trader under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, the case is currently being reviewed by the Attorney General Chambers (AGC) as it is a complex case involving different parties.

“The AGC said more evidence needs to be gathered. There are some constraints that we cannot discuss further as the case is still ongoing.

“We would like to look in depth and get concrete evidence beyond reasonable doubt so that we have a water-tight case, which can be used as a precedent or test case,” the Pandan MP told the Dewan Rakyat here.

“The girl’s parents had told my officers that they are a functional family. That is why we need to conduct the investigation more thoroughly so that we can have a watertight case. We cannot allow similar cases to happen again, period.”

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister, was responding to a question from former minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said on whether the government was prepared to use the Act, which was passed in Parliament last April, against those involved in the case, including the parents.

Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto also said the alleged sexual predator had admitted to having an interest in the child since she was seven years old, and had groomed her into marrying him.

In response, the Pandan MP said action taken must be evidence-based and not solely on media reports or hearsay.

The case had become viral and grabbed national headlines after news of the child marriage was circulated on social media by the man’s second wife.