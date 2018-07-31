Watch this new clip from Jason Statham’s ‘The Meg’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Jason Statham’s upcoming shark action thriller ‘The Meg’.

LOS ANGELES, July 31 — Check out this new clip for Jason Statham’s upcoming shark action thriller The Meg.

The film is based on Steve Alten’s Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror and it sees Statham play a deep sea rescue diver who finds himself roped in to help save a team of undersea observation crew against a giant prehistoric Megalodon shark.

The film also stars Li Bingbing, Wintson Chao, Cliff Curtis, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Robert Taylor, Masi Oka, Jessica McNamee, Page Kennedy, Olafur Darri Olafsson and Sophia Shuya Cai.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A deep-sea submersible — part of an international undersea observation programme — has been attacked by a massive creature, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Bingbing), to save the crew — and the ocean itself — from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.”

The Meg is set for release on August 10.