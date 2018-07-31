Former 'spy agency' chief files police report over letter to CIA

Former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid says ‘the letter has got nothing to do with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― The woman at the centre of an intelligence controversy, Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, has filed a police report after being purported to have penned a secret letter to the the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) ahead of GE14.

News portal Malaysiakini reported the former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation saying “the letter has got nothing to do with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak” when met at the Jalan Travers police station here today.

She reportedly declined further comment on the subject.

A press conference is scheduled to be held at the office of her lawyers Datuk Shaharudin Ali and Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz.

Local media reports alleged Hasanah to have signed a three-page letter addressed to CIA director Gina Haspel in the run-up to the May 9 general election.

According to the reports, apart from congratulating Haspel on her new role, the letter purportedly appealed for support of Najib's leadership and allegedly stated that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is anti-West, anti-Semitic and autocratic while also ignoring human rights and the rule of law.

Najib has said he has no knowledge of the letter and did not instruct Hasanah to write it.

He also said the letter is an official government secret and called on the authorities to investigate the leak of its alleged contents.