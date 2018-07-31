Small gains for Bursa at mid-afternoon

Some continued buying keeps Bursa Malaysia in positive territory at mid-afternoon trade. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Bursa Malaysia stayed positive at mid-afternoon on continued buying interest in plantation-related and blue-chip stocks, dealers said.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.69 points higher at 1,773.33 from Monday's close of 1,770.26 after opening 2.03 points lower at 1,768.23.

However, on the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 472 to 327 with 403 counters unchanged, 725 untraded and 68 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 1.66 billion units valued at RM1.17 billion.

A dealer said regional markets remained mixed even after it was reported that Bank of Japan announced tweaks to its monetary policy settings.

Top gainers, Chin Teck Plantations rose 35 sen to RM7.60 while LCTitan and Press Metal each added 18 sen to RM5.34 and RM4.78, respectively.

Of heavyweights, Maybank, Public Bank, Tenaga and CIMB were each flat at RM9.85, RM24.00, RM15.14 and RM5.84, respectively.

Among most actives, XDL increased three sen to 18.5 sen, MYEG bagged four sen to RM1.18 while XOX and Vivocom shed half-a-sen each to eight sen and 3.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 6.88 points firmer at 12,564.97, the FBMT 100 Index rose 8.98 points to 12,349.86 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 11.07 points to 12,706.42.

The FBM 70, however, eased 21.42 points to 15,463.34 and the FBM Ace Index declined 46.63 points to 5,392.99.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index was up 31.00 points at 7,602.32, the Industrial Index improved 6.14 points to 3,289.96 but the Finance Index fell 6.27 points to 17,435.42. — Bernama