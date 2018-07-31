Don't be ‘sheep’ blindly following ‘shepherds’, Zuraida tells PKR members

PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 31, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― PKR members should not be mere “sheep” who blindly follow the “shepherds”, PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the PKR polls' nomination process this weekend, Zuraida urged members to elect leaders who have a “track record and can lead the party.”

“Look at the track record and the leadership qualities. Make decisions on your own, and don't simply follow orders or instructions as to who to support,” Zuraida said, stressing that PKR is now a ruling party in the country.

“The grassroots need to have the spirit of May 9 to reform this party of reform,” she added.

Zuraida, who is Housing and Local Government Minister, remained coy about the post she will contest in the party polls.

She previously said that she would not be defending her Wanita chief post.

She also welcomed any competition in the party for key posts, including Rafizi Ramli's bid for deputy presidency that would potentially pit him against Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“Anyone who thinks they are good enough can offer themselves,” she said.