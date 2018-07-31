Seri Setia assemblyman not critically ill or in ICU, secretary says

Seri Setia assemblyman Shaharuddin Badaruddin’s (pic) secretary has clarified that the lawmaker is not critically ill nor is he warded in any hospital intensive car unit. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Selangor state lawmaker Shaharuddin Badaruddin is not critically ill nor is he warded in any hospital intensive car unit (ICU) contrary to earlier reports.

The Seri Setia assemblyman's senior secretary Zafrullah Aris clarified that his boss is on only on medical leave for one month, based on his doctor's advice.

“Shaharuddin’s family would like to strongly deny the news reports that he is in critical condition and being treated in the ICU.

“He is currently resting after undergoing treatment. According to the doctor’s advice, he will take a break now and rest for a month before returning to his duties,” Zafrullah said in a statement today on behalf of the PKR politician's family.

Yesterday, reports emerged claiming that Shaharuddin was terminally ill with colon cancer, sparking rumours that there would be another by-election in Selangor, the third for a state seat in under 100 days after the May 9 general election.

The secretary who is also a close family friend said Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has been informed of Shaharuddin's medical condition.

Zafrullah urged the public to refrain from speculating and spreading rumours about Shaharuddin's health.

“I hope everyone will respect Shaharuddin’s family’s wishes to give him some space to rest.

“Let's all pray for his speedy recovery so he will be able to resume his responsibilities soon,” he added.