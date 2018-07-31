Family stunned as kangaroo smashes through house window

This handout picture taken and released by rescuer Manfred Zabinskas of the Five Freedoms Animal Rescue on July 29, 2018 shows an injured kangaroo, nicknamed 'Norman'. — AFP pic

MELBOURNE, July 31 — A kangaroo has shocked a sleeping family by smashing through a bedroom window in suburban Australia and bleeding throughout their home during a distressed late night frenzy.

Melbourne resident Mafi Ahokavo was jolted awake last weekend by a loud noise and discovered the unlikely intruder in the house he shares with his partner and three-year-old-son.

“We were just sleeping and out of nowhere we just hear a big bang,” he told Channel Nine television late Monday.

The frightened roo, which cut itself on the shattered glass, bounced through the house before collapsing from exhaustion in the home’s bathroom.

Ahokavo was able to lock it in before rescuers arrived and treated the wounded marsupial, which they nicknamed ‘Norman’.

“Poor Norman was not all that far from open fields but took a wrong turn... and couldn’t find his way home,” rescuer Manfred Zabinskas posted on Facebook.

“With a barrier of houses, fences and closed gates, he saw the window as his only passage out.”

Vets treated Norman for multiple lacerations, but today the roo bounced out of the enclosure on Melbourne’s outskirts where he was being nursed back to health.

The Five Freedoms Animal Rescue raised fears the missing marsupial may be suffering from a life-threatening case of myopathy, an illness in which a high-stress event causes paralysis. — AFP