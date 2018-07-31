Lotte Chemical Titan sees higher Q2 net profit at RM315m

The logo of Lotte Chemical is seen at its building in Seoul, South Korea June 7, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2018 surged to RM315.65 million from RM113.74 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue improved 28.1 per cent to RM2.28 billion compared with RM1.78 billion previously, mainly attributed to an increase in sales, driven by improvement in production quantity.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said moving forward, it would like to revise the full year 2018 operating rate to about 85 per cent due to profit optimisation and general plant maintenance.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect our performance for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2018 to remain positive,” it added. — Bernama