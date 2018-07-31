Jagdeep: Phase two of Sungai Pinang project starts in 2019, after 20-year wait

Jagdeep said the remaining phases of the Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project was to widen and deepen the river, build a barrage at the river mouth and to improve the river water quality. — Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

GEORGE TOWN, July 31 — Phase two of the Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project will finally start next year after a 20-year delay, said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The local government and housing development committee chairman said the first phase of the project was completed in 1999 and after that, the remaining phases that costs over RM600 million were never implemented.

“Now, finally, our former chief minister and current finance minister Lim Guan Eng has given the commitment that RM150 million will be allocated to the state to start phase two of the project next year,” he said.

He said the previous federal government had said RM150 million will be allocated for phase two of the project back in 2016 but no physical works were started.

“Now, the new federal government has given the commitment that phase two of the project will be implemented and they are in the process of calling for open tender,” he said.

He said previously, the consultant was appointed through direct negotiation, but now under the Pakatan Harapan government, will need to undergo an open tender process.

“We know that the physical works will start early next year,” the Datuk Keramat assemblyman said.

Jagdeep said the remaining phases of the Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project was to widen and deepen the river, build a barrage at the river mouth and to improve the river water quality.

He said it is more important to widen and deepen the river and to build the barrage first to stop the sea water from coming in during high tide.

He said the project is important to finally resolve all flooding issues especially in the Datuk Keramat constituency which is a hotspot for flash floods due to the river.

He said the river runs through George Town and is the major cause of floods when it overflows due to heavy continuous rains and high tides.

“My request to the federal government was for the process to implement this project to be hastened, we want to see the tractors coming in and get the job done finally, after 20 years,” he said.

Low-lying areas near the river are often hit by flash floods after heavy rain especially when there is a high tide on that day.

The flash flood hotspots along Jalan P. Ramlee, Kebun Bunga, Kampung Makam, Jalan Kemas, Taman Free School and Jalan Tan Yu Ghee were all under the Datuk Keramat constituency, Jagdeep said.