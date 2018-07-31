CM: Forest management certification mandatory for Sarawak timber licensees by 2022

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the mandatory requirement is in line with a policy reform in the state’s forest management. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, July 31 — The Sarawak state government has made it mandatory for all long-term forest timber licence holders to obtain Forest Management Certification (FMC) by 2022, instead of merely on a voluntary basis, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the mandatory requirement is in line with a policy reform in the state’s forest management.

“With growing local and global concern on environmental issues, forest management certification has become the main requirement for buyers to ensure that timber and timber products come from sustainably managed forests,” he said at the opening of the 18th Malaysian Forestry Conference here.

He said it also has become the key interest for environment and social based Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

“The policy reform is needed to catch-up with current issues facing forestry either locally or globally,” he said, adding that among the policies that are being reviewed are the Sarawak Forest Policy, Forest Management Certification, Development of Planted or Industrial Forest and Wood Industries Development Plan.

The other policies being reviewed, he said, are the raw material for timber industries and the forest revenue, especially cess from downstream products

The chief minister said that the drafts of these policies are in the final stage of deliberation before they are endorsed.

Abang Johari said that the state government is committed in ensuring its forest and forest resources are managed in a sustainable manner.

He said that with rapid socio-economic development which require more areas for development and competition for land use as well as encroachment into the Permanent Forest Estate (PFE), the management of the forests become more and more challenging.

“We are always committed to strike a balance between the need for development and safeguarding our forest resources, environment and well-being of the people,” he said, adding that the state government fully subscribes to the concept of sustainable development of the forest.