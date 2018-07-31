Family denies Seri Setia assemblyman critically ill

PKR vice-president Shaharuddin Badaruddin’s family says the assemblyman is resting following treatment and, according to doctor’s advice, will be on a month’s leave before returning to duty.

SHAH ALAM, July 31 ― The family of Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin today strongly denied that the Seri Setia assemblyman was critically ill and under intensive care in a hospital as reported by some media.

This was stated by Shaharuddin’s senior secretary Zafrullah Aris who said the assemblyman was resting following treatment and, according to doctor’s advice, would be on a month’s leave before returning to duty.

He said Shaharuddin, who is a PKR vice-president and a state executive councillor, had conveyed the message to Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

As such, he said, Shaharuddin’s family hoped that the media and the public would stop all speculation and rumours on the health of the assemblyman.

“I also hope that all quarters will respect the family’s wish for him to be given the opportunity to rest. Let’s all pray for a speedy recovery and for him to get back to work,” he said in a statement here.

Some media reported yesterday that Shaharuddin, who is the chairman of the Selangor Islamic Affairs, Education and Human Capital Development Committee, had become critically ill due to colon cancer and was under intensive care at a hospital. ― Bernama