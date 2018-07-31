Teacher in alleged molest case on unpaid leave until probe concluded, deputy minister says

Deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching the suspect, who allegedly molested a teenager, will not be able to teach until a police investigation into the matter is concluded. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — An English teacher who had allegedly molested a teenager at a secondary school in Johor will be on unpaid leave until August 9, pending an ongoing investigation.

Deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching said today that the suspect, who has been on leave since July 15 will not be able to teach until a police investigation into the matter is concluded.

“Appropriate action will be taken if the person is proven guilty for acting on the student,” she said in a statement.

The Kulai MP reminded principles and state officers to act accordingly on any of their staff who have allegedly committed such offences by transferring them out.

The teacher had allegedly molested a 15-year-old boy on April 11 and 22 in the school library and his house.

The police are investigating the case under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.