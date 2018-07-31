Bursa higher at mid-day

Bursa ends the morning session just inside positive territory with mild buying support. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher today, lifted by mild buying activities in plantation-related and blue-chip stocks, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.23 of-a-point firmer at 1,770.49 from yesterday's close of 1,770.26.

The index opened 2.03 points lower at 1,768.23, and moved between 1,764.21 and 1,773.00 throughout the session.

Volume stood at 1.42 billion units valued at RM896.77 million.

A dealer said regionally, the markets were mixed as most investors were cautious as they closely monitored the announcements of the biggest central bank policy meetings this week, with the Bank of Japan later today, the US Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday and the Bank of England on Thursday.

“Interest rate markets are predictably in flux ahead of the numerous central bank announcements expected this week. No one is expecting any rate changes, but as always, the statements will be closely analysed for any shifts in policy,” said Oanda head of trading Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes.

Top gainers, Chin Teck Plantations rose 25 sen to RM7.50, Analabs added 20 sen to RM2.70 and Petronas Gas recovered 18 sen to RM19.30.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga each fell two sen to RM9.83 and RM15.12, respectively, Public Bank was flat at RM24.02 and Petronas Chemicals eased two sen to RM8.83.

Among actives, XDL increased 2.5 sen to 18 sen, while XOX and Vivocom each lost half-a-sen to eight sen and 3.5 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 0.54 of-a-point easier at 12,557.55, the FBMT 100 Index fell 0.14 of-a-point to 12,340.74, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased marginally by 0.02 of-a-point to 12,695.37.

The FBM 70 shed 6.56 points to 15,478.20 and the FBM Ace Index declined 16.47 points to 5,423.15.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index rose 26.62 points to 7,597.94 and the Industrial Index was up 4.94 points to 3,288.76, but the Finance Index fell 20.82 points to 17,420.87. — Bernama