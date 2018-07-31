On Twitter, Adibah Noor gives followers grammar lessons

Former English teacher turned singer and actress Adibah Noor has no qualms about correcting her fans’ grammar. ― Picture via Instagram/Adibah Noor

PETALING JAYA, July 31 ― Once a teacher, always a teacher.

Although Adibah Noor left her career as an English teacher more than 20 years ago, the singer and actress loves sharing her knowledge with fans, reports Sinar Online.

Adibah often shares tips and grammar guides on Twitter and does not hesitate when it comes to correcting her followers’ English.

While the Terlalu Istimewa singer’s free language lessons are a hit with fans, Adibah has also been called a “grammar Nazi” but says it’s all in name of learning.

“These days when I keep correcting tweets, some have said I’m a grammar Nazi.

“If you want to learn, learn. If you don’t, so be it,” she responded in the comments section.

Some fans even urged Adibah to hold English classes on Twitter.

“For that to happen, you’d have to pay. Otherwise, just wait for me to volunteer. If you ask me to do it, I won’t do it,” she said jokingly.

In June, Adibah openly criticised singer Haqiem Rusly’s pronunciation in his song Jatuh Bangun on Twitter, advising him to seek guidance to perfect his diction.