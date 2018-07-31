Right to a name of every child born to unwed parents — Suhakam

JULY 31 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) strongly makes the point that every child born to unwed parents have the inalienable right to bear the name/surname of their biological parents and/or father.

Suhakam would like to point out that the denial of the right of the child to bear his/her father’s name by the National Registration Department for any reason be it religion, culture or society denies many human rights of the child and attaches a lifetime stain and humiliation on the child; disadvantaging non-marital children, equivalent to injustice against innocent children.

A new Malaysia must apply justice in all its laws and policies, and the government shall act in the best interest of the child. All children regardless of the circumstances surrounding their birth must be allowed to lead a normal life and be protected from legal and societal discrimination.

Suhakam emphasises that the government has a duty to protect children from the economic, social, and other harms and disadvantages caused by legal discrimination against children born to unwed parents.

* Press statement by Tan Sri Razali Ismail, chairman of Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), issured on July 31, 2018.

